TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Closes With Season High

An 'I Love Lucy' tribute on 'Will & Grace' also puts up above-average numbers Thursday.

The final episode of the season for Grey's Anatomy delivered a season high in total viewers Thursday, helping ABC lead primetime across the board. NBC's Will & Grace also posted above-average ratings for an episode paying tribute to I Love Lucy.

Grey's Anatomy's accidental season finale — it shut down production as a coronavirus precaution with four episodes remaining — brought in 7.31 million viewers, topping last week's prior season high of 7.18 million. It was steady in adults 18-49 at 1.4, tying its second-best mark of the season. Station 19 (7.51 million viewers, 1.3 in adults 18-49) improved on last week's performance, and How to Get Away With Murder (2.97 million, 0.6) was steady.

The Lucy-themed episode of Will & Grace came down slightly from the season highs for its previous episode on March 19, but the show's 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 2.67 million viewers were its second-best same-day results of the season. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 2.12 million) ticked up from a week ago, and Indebted (0.3, 1.41 million) was even. Reruns of Superstore and Law & Order: SVU bookended NBC's night.

At CBS, Man With a Plan (0.8 in the 18-49 demo, 6.87 million viewers) and Broke (0.7, 5.22 million) declined from last week's premieres without original episodes of Young Sheldon and Mom as lead-ins. Both, however, are ahead of their time-period averages for the season. Tommy (0.6, 5.25 million) was on par with last week's season highs.

Fox's Last Man Standing was the only other original show on the English-language networks, drawing a 0.6 in the demo and 4.07 million viewers.

ABC led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 1.1 rating, leading CBS (0.7) by a comfortable margin. Fox and NBC tied for third at 0.5. The CW averaged 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.