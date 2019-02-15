'Grey's Anatomy' Hits Series Low on Valentine's Day

TV usage as a whole is down Thursday, although NBC's 'Titan Games' improves week to week against lighter competition.

Grey's Anatomy fell to a series low among adults 18-49 Thursday as Valentine's Day led to lower TV usage overall on the broadcast networks. But since The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon took the night off on CBS, Grey's still ended up leading the 18-49 demo in primetime.

The long-running ABC drama drew a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, 0.1 below its previous series low. A Million Little Things (1.0) and How to Get Away With Murder (0.6) stayed even with their week-ago numbers.

NBC's Titan Games took advantage of the lighter-than-usual competition and posted a 1.1 in adults 18-49, up from 0.9 a week ago. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.8) and Will & Grace (0.7), however, fell slightly vs. last week, while Law & Order: SVU held at 0.8.

Without The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon as lead-ins, CBS' Mom tied its season low of 1.1 in the demo. Fam also tied its low at 0.8, but SWAT ticked up to 0.9, matching its season high.

Gotham slipped a tenth of a point to 0.6, and The Orville was steady at 0.7 on Fox. The CW aired a Valentine's Day movie countdown special and a repeat of Legacies, both of which averaged 0.2.

ABC and CBS tied for the 18-49 lead in primetime, each averaging 1.0. NBC was close behind at 0.9. Fox came in fourth at 0.7, followed by Univision, 0.5; Telemundo, 0.3; and The CW, 0.2.