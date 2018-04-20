'Grey's Anatomy' Books Geena Davis' Return — for Jessica Capshaw's Farewell?

How Grey's Anatomy plans to write out series stars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw is beginning to come into focus.

The ABC medical drama is bringing back Geena Davis for the penultimate episode of season 14, with the hour's official logline offering some guidance in terms of how Arizona's (Capshaw) and April's (Drew) Grey's journeys will conclude. Here's the official episode description for "Cold as Ice," airing May 10:

"One of Grey Sloan Memorial's own is seriously injured, making the team reflect on what is truly important to them. Meanwhile, Nicole Herman (Geena Davis) pays a visit to Grey Sloan and talks to Arizona about an exciting opportunity."

Davis' Dr. Herman was the head of fetal surgery — and a key mentor to Capshaw's Arizona. Davis was last seen in season 11, with Herman's story seemingly coming to its natural end when the brilliant surgeon lost her eyesight after surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Herman's return offers the biggest clue yet that Capshaw's Arizona will not be killed off of the Shonda Rhimes drama and instead will follow her career outside of Seattle.

As for Drew, the logline could suggest that April isn't as lucky following her crisis of faith.

Capshaw's and Drew's final day of production was Thursday, which also served as the day of the series finale of the Rhimes-created Scandal, with the showrunner hitting pause on memories of seven seasons of "gladiating" to acknowledge both actresses:

"Today, in the midst of scheduled mania of #scandal series finale, two beautifully talented women filmed their last scenes at #greysanatomy. Having these things happen at the same time is almost impossible to process," Rhimes wrote on Instagram. "I need to devote a whole day just to celebrate Jessica and just to celebrate Sarah. To tell you stories about their talent and to tell what I know about what their roles have meant. A social media post won't cut it and I will not minimize their magic by pretending it will. I have more to say. I will do so. For now I will just say how lucky we were to witness their talents and the magic they brought to their characters. @jessicacapshaw @thesarahdrew."