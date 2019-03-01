TV Ratings: Record-Breaking 'Grey's Anatomy' Leads Thursday

The ABC series claims the No. 1 spot in adults 18-49 with an episode that makes it the longest-running medical drama on TV.

A record-breaking episode of Grey's Anatomy led ABC to a ratings win Thursday night.

The show's 332nd episode — which made it TV's longest-running primetime medical drama, surpassing ER — delivered a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, off a tick from a week ago but good enough for the night's top demo number. Its 7.02 million viewers were the fourth-most of its season to date.

The season finale of A Million Little Things tied its high of 1.1 in the demo, and How to Get Away With Murder wrapped its season with a 0.6, up slightly from last week.

The Titan Games posted a 1.0 for its season finale on NBC, down a tenth of a point week to week (it was at a four-week high in viewers with 4.42 million). Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7) and Will & Grace (0.6) also took slight downturns; a rerun of The Enemy Within pilot drew a 0.4 at 10 p.m.

Fox's The Orville tied its Thursday season high of 0.8 in adults 18-49, set last week. Gotham was steady at 0.6.

CBS mostly took the night off, with only Fam (0.8 in 18-49) airing a new episode. A Big Bang Theory rerun at 8 p.m., however, was the night's most-watched program with 8.19 million viewers and trailed only Grey's Anatomy in adults 18-49 with a 1.2.

Legacies earned a 0.3 for The CW, improving on last week by 0.1. A Charmed rerun aired at 8 p.m.

ABC led the network race with a 1.1 rating, beating out the 0.8 for second-place CBS. Fox and NBC tied for third at 0.7. Telemundo and Univision each averaged 0.4, and The CW trailed at 0.2.