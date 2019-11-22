TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Fall Finale Scores, 'Thursday Night Football' Slips

The final Grey's Anatomy of 2019 finished on top of Thursday's adults 18-49 ratings among entertainment programs. Thursday Night Football declined week to week, but Fox's broadcast still led the night by a sizable margin.

Grey's Anatomy closed its fall run with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.37 million viewers, on par with a week ago (and, by a few thousand viewers over last week, the show's second-largest same-day audience of the season). A Million Little Things (0.8, 4.61 million) was also steady, but How to Get Away With Murder (0.4, 2.22 million) declined a little.

Thursday Night Football captured 9.41 million viewers in the fast nationals, down about 19 percent from the early 11.65 million last week. The game will adjust up substantially in the finals; last week's broadcast ended up with 15.3 million viewers.

CBS' Young Sheldon (8.33 million viewers, 1.0 in adults 18-49) slipped from its season highs of a week ago but was still the most-watched entertainment show of the night. Mom (6.02 million, 0.8) also fell a little, but The Unicorn (5.72 million, 0.7), Carol's Second Act (4.89 million, 0.6) and Evil (3.45 million, 0.5) were all up in viewers and steady in adults 18-49.

Superstore (0.7 in adults 18-49) and Law & Order: SVU (0.6) were off a tenth of a point each in adults 18-49 on NBC. Will & Grace ticked up to 0.5, and Perfect Harmony (0.4) and The Good Place (0.6) matched their week-ago numbers. The CW's Supernatural and Legacies each came in at 0.2, down 0.1 apiece from last week.

Fox's 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 (pending updates) easily led primetime. ABC finished second at 0.8, a little ahead of CBS (0.7) and NBC (0.6). Telemundo averaged 0.5 and Univision 0.4. The CW drew a 0.2.

