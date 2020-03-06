TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Hits 6-Week High With Justin Chambers' Exit

The ABC drama has its biggest audience since late January with the explanation for the departure of Chambers' Alex Karev.

Ratings for Grey's Anatomy hit their highest mark since the show's January return on Thursday for an episode that wrote out original castmember Justin Chambers.

Chambers' last on-screen appearance came in the show's fall finale in November, but Thursday's installment of the ABC drama featured voiceover work from him as Dr. Alex Karev sent letters to those closest to him explaining why he wouldn't return to Seattle (for spoilers, see the link at the end of this story). Grey's Anatomy scored a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49, best on the broadcast networks for the night, and 6.31 million viewers, the best same-day numbers for the show since Jan. 23.

Also on ABC, Station 19 came down a little vs. last week with a 1.0 in the demo and 6.09 million viewers. A Million Little Things (0.6, 3.74 million) held steady.

CBS' Young Sheldon racked up the most total viewers Thursday with 8.47 million, though that figure and its 18-49 rating (0.9) were both off a little from its last airing two weeks ago. The Unicorn (5.57 million viewers, 0.6 in 18-49), Mom (5.79 million, 0.7) and Carol's Second Act (4.68 million, 0.6) all lost some viewers but held in the demo. The drama Tommy (4.62 million, 0.5) matched last week's numbers at 10 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6 in adults 18-49, 1.86 million viewers and Will & Grace (0.5, 2.09 million) both improved week to week on NBC, while Indebted (0.3, 1.4 million) lost a bit of ground. Repeats of Superstore and Law & Order: SVU bookended the night.

Last Man Standing (0.6 in adults 18-49, 3.53 million viewers) and Deputy (0.5, 3.31) declined in both the demo and in viewers for Fox, with Last Man hitting a same-day season low in total viewers. Outmatched was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.5 but slipped in total viewers to 2.06 million. Katy Keene posted a 0.1 in the demo on The CW.

ABC led the network standings among adults 18-49 with a 1.0 rating in primetime. CBS came in second with a 0.7, and Fox and Univision tied for third at 0.5. NBC averaged 0.4, followed by Telemundo, 0.3, and The CW, 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.