'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Promote 3 to Series Regular

Richard Flood and Anthony Hill will be full time on the flagship series, while Stefania Spampinato will transition to the firefighter-focused spinoff.

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 are beefing up their cast rosters for their upcoming seasons on ABC.

The veteran medical drama has promoted Richard Flood and Anthony Hill to series regular, while recurring star Stefania Spampinato will transition to a full-time role from the flagship series to its firefighter-focused spinoff, Station 19.

"I am so excited to add Anthony Hill, Stefania Spampinato and Richard Flood to the Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy families. They are huge talents who made a big impact with our fans, with our casts and with our writers who are eager to write more for them," said Krista Vernoff, who serves as showrunner on both dramas.

Flood joined Grey's in season 16 in a recurring role as Dr. Cormack Hayes, a pediatric surgeon who was sent as a "gift" from Cristina (Sandra Oh) to Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). While Hayes and Meredith initially did not see eye to eye, the duo eventually bonded after realizing they were both widowed. The character is considered Meredith's next major love interest.

Before Grey's, Flood's credits included Showtime's Shameless — though he and Vernoff did not cross paths on the John Wells drama during her tenure there. He's also had roles in Crossing Lines and the BBC mini Titanic: Blood and Steel. He's repped by Gersh, More-Medavoy Management and Denton-Brierly.

Hill, for his part, guest starred last season as Dr. Winston Ndugu, a man from Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) past who bumps into his former boss from Tufts while the duo were at a medical conference. Sparks flew and Winston is considered Maggie's central love interest heading into season 17.

This is Hill's second regular role in Shondaland. He previously starred in ABC's short-lived legal drama For the People. His credits include Watchmen, Looking and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He's repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Metropolitian Talent Agency.

Spampinato, meanwhile, started recurring on Grey's as Andrew DeLuca's sister, Carina, back in season 14. Last year, she began recurring on spinoff Station 19 as Vernoff sought to better connect the two Shonda Rhimes-produced dramas. Last season, she recurred on Station 19, where she began dating Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre). Her credits include Ford vs. Ferrari, Glee andSatisfaction. She's repped by Industry Entertainment.

Vernoff, who is Friday's guest on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, previously announced that season 17 of Grey's would incorporate the novel coronavirus pandemic. It's unclear (though not unlikely) if Station 19 will do the same given the two shows are intertwined. A return date for both shows has yet to be determined as production has not yet been cleared to resume amid the global pandemic.