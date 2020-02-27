'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Justin Chambers' Farewell Episode

The March 5 installment of the ABC medical drama will reveal the fate of the original star's Alex Karev — though it will not include any new footage of the actor.

Alex Karev's fate will be revealed.

The March 5 episode of ABC's Grey's Anatomy will reveal what happened to the character played by original star Justin Chambers. The news was revealed Thursday in a promo that aired after this week's hour of the Shonda Rhimes-produced medical drama.

Chambers, who started the season as one of only four remaining original stars, sent shockwaves throughout the Grey's universe in January when news broke that he was walking away from the series he has called home for the past 16 seasons. What's more, Chambers' last onscreen appearance had already aired.

Sources say the March 5 Alex farewell episode will not feature any new footage of Chambers. His final appearance remains the Nov. 14 episode that saw Alex step in to help save Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) career. In the episodes that have aired since, he has been mentioned as being in Iowa supporting his schizophrenic mother (played by Lindsay Wagner).

Check out the promo — featuring footage from the Grey's pilot — for the Karev farewell hour that concludes his storyline.