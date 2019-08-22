'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Begs Disney CEO to Boot Sean Spicer From 'Dancing With the Stars'

Krista Vernoff says she "deeply abhors" the decision to cast the former White House press secretary on the long-running ABC reality show.

The showrunner of one of ABC's biggest series has joined Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron in criticizing Sean Spicer's casting on the long-running reality.

Grey's Anatomy executive producer Krista Vernoff tweeted Thursday that she "deeply abhor[s]" the decision to include Donald Trump's former White House press secretary in the show's 28th season. She also tagged Disney CEO Robert Iger in her plea to reconsider the decision, writing that "This man lied daily, to our faces" and "It's not too late to change this plan."

When the cast was announced Wednesday, DWTS host Bergeron expressed his concern with Spicer's casting, noting that he had told the show's executive producer, Andrew Llinares, prior to the season that he hoped the show "would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations."

Spicer told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday that he hopes the show will be a "politics-free zone."

"My hope is that at the end of the season, Tom looks back on this and realizes what a great example it was of being able to bring people of really diverse backgrounds together to have fun with each other, engage in a real civil and respectful way and maybe show millions of Americans how we can get back to that kind of interaction," Spicer said. He added that he had cordial conversations with other cast members and the show's professional dancers when they met prior to Wednesday's announcement.

"We all seemed to hit it off," Spicer told THR. "The criticism wasn't coming from the cast or the pros — obviously Tom had his opinion — but it's from the outside."

Read Vernoff's tweet below.