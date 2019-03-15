TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Goes Low But Leads Quiet Night

NBC's 'Superstore' is at a season high in the early numbers, and Fox gets a demo bump with the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The bad news for Grey's Anatomy: The show tied its series low among adults 18-49 Thursday night.

The good news: The ABC drama's 1.4 rating in the key ad demographic was still good enough to lead the primetime rankings on a fairly slow evening where The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon took the night off.

Following Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 posted a 0.8 in adults 18-49 for ABC, tying its season low. For the People matched the 0.6 for its premiere last week.

NBC's Superstore is currently at a season-high 1.0 in the 18-49 demo, pending updates for college basketball pre-emptions in a few markets, and improved on the 0.8 for its return a week ago. AP Bio (0.6) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7) inched up vs. last week, but Will & Grace fell a tenth of a point to 0.6. Law & Order: SVU returned from two weeks off with a 0.8, off slightly from its last episode.

Fox averaged 0.9 in adults 18-49 and just over 3 million viewers — both above the network's recent Thursday averages — with its first broadcast of the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (They aired on TNT, TBS and TruTV last year.)

Fam was the only original to air on CBS Thursday, with two episodes drawing a 0.8 and 1.0, pending updates for basketball pre-emptions. Supernatural (0.4) and Legacies (0.3) were also pre-empted in a few markets on The CW.

ABC and Fox tied for the 18-49 lead in primetime, each averaging 0.9 ratings. CBS was close behind at 0.8. NBC finished fourth at 0.7, and The CW, Telemundo and Univision all came in at 0.4.

