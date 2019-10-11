TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Stays Ahead of 'Young Sheldon'

The ABC mainstay scores its third straight win among adults 18-49 on Thursdays, not counting football.

Grey's Anatomy, in its 16th season, scored its third straight adults 18-49 victory, non-football division, in Thursday's ratings. The ABC drama once again topped CBS' Young Sheldon in the key ad demographic — and they, along with Fox's Thursday Night Football broadcast, were the only shows to reach a 1.0 rating in the same-day numbers.

Grey's Anatomy scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.02 million viewers, even with last week. A Million Little Things (0.8) and How to Get Away With Murder (0.5) also matched their week-ago numbers on ABC. All three shows grow substantially with delayed viewing — in premiere week, they increased by an average of 84 percent in adults 18-49 with seven days of playback.

Young Sheldon remained the night's most-watched show, aside from the NFL, with 7.5 million viewers (down from 8.35 million last week) and matched its 1.0 in the 18-49 demo. First-year shows The Unicorn (0.7 in adults 18-49), Carol's Second Act (0.6) and Evil (0.5) all came down slightly, while Mom held steady at 0.8. All four shows also came down some in total viewers.

Thursday Night Football averaged just under 12 million viewers for Fox in the (not very accurate for live broadcasts) fast nationals, on par with the 12.05 million for last week. That game adjusted up to 14.4 million in the finals despite being blacked out on NFL Network due to Fox's since-settled carriage dispute with Dish Network. With NFL Network back on board, the upward adjustments for Thursday's contest may be somewhat bigger.

NBC's Superstore (0.8 in adults 18-49), The Good Place (0.4) and Sunnyside (0.3) all maintained their 18-49 ratings from a week ago, but Perfect Harmony (0.4) and Law & Order: SVU (0.6) lost a tenth of a point each. Superstore, The Good Place and SVU all at least double their 18-49 ratings with three days of delayed and digital viewing.

The final season of Supernatural debuted to a 0.4 and 1.26 million viewers, a little behind last year's 0.5 and 1.49 million. Legacies came in at 0.3 and 824,000 for its second-season premiere.

Fox and the NFL dominated the night in adults 18-49 with a 3.5 rating, pending updates. ABC finished second at 0.9, followed by CBS at 0.7. NBC averaged 0.6 and The CW 0.3.

