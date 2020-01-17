'Grown-ish,' 'Good Trouble' Renewed as Freeform Adds Jessica Biel Thriller 'Last Summer'

The Disney-owned cable network also announced that Josh Thomas' buzzy comedy 'Everything's Gonna Be Okay' will get a special airing on FX.

Freeform, like so many other networks and streamers, came armed with a slew of news during its time before reporters Friday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

The Tom Ascheim-led Disney-owned cable network handed out renewals for its signature series, Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish and The Fosters offshoot Good Trouble, while also handed out a series order to Jessica Biel thriller Last Summer.



Additionally, Freeform announced that Josh Thomas' buzzy comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay will have a special airing of its pilot (which bowed Jan. 16) on Disney's recently acquired FX. That special preview — designed to further expose a show that networks are high on to a new audience — will air Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. on the cable network known for prestige dramas and comedies. The move signifies a show of confidence in the series from around Disney's corporate offices both at Freeform and in other, more higher-up circles. (THR's new TV critic Inkoo Kang, in her review, called the show a "winsome, witty new series from an Australian comedy wunderkind.")

As for Biel's Last Summer, the thriller takes place over three summers in the '90s in a small Texas town and explores a shift in dynamics of popularity. Chiara Aurelia, Mika Abdalla and Michael Landes star in the series, which is produced by Entertainment One. Bert V. Royal (Freeform's Recovery Road) exec produces alongside Biel and her Iron Ocean topper Michelle Purple (The Sinner, Facebook's recently canceled Limetown). The pilot is exec produced and directed by Max Winkler.

In terms of the renewals, Yara Shahidi vehicle Grown-ish – from exec producer Kenya Barris and ABC Signature Studios — will be back for a fourth season, with the news arriving a day after its third debuted. Good Trouble, meanwhile, will be back for its third season, with the pickup to the Peter Paige-produced series coming amid season two's current cycle. The series, starring Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, is owned by Freeform.

Rounding out Freeform's announcements, the cabler said Party of Five's season finale will be a supersized 90-minute episode that will air March 4 at 8:30 p.m., while Siren season three launches April 2 at 9 p.m.

The cabler's roster of originals also include The Bold Type and Motherland: Fort Salem.



