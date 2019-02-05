'Grown-ish' Renewed for Season 3 on Freeform

The cabler's Kenya Barris-produced 'Besties' has also cast Jordin Sparks in a lead role.

Freeform is going back to school with Grown-ish.

The Disney-owned cable network has renewed the comedy for a third season. A spinoff of ABC's Black-ish, the series follows Zoe Johnson (Yara Shahidi) as she makes her way through college.

The renewal for Grown-ish comes six episodes into its 20-episode second season. The series is averaging 556,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 for initial airings and typically doubles both those numbers with a week of delayed viewing.

The pickup also comes on the heels of Freeform ordering a Party of Five reboot to series.

Like Black-ish, Grown-ish was created by Kenya Barris, who remains an executive producer of the ABC Signature Studios show despite having signed a rich overall deal at Netflix.

Another Barris-produced series at Freeform, Besties has cast three of its lead roles. The show revolves around Becca, an ambitious overachiever from an African-American family who discovers her birth mother is white, which leads to her meeting her previously unknown half-sister, Jesi, and the two figure out how to go from strangers to sisters.

Former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks will play Becca. She's joined in the cast by Brooks Brantly as her brother Todd, who still lives with their parents, and Matt Shively (The Real O'Neals) as Matt, a former athlete turned bartender who has trouble letting go of his glory days.

Ranada Shepard, Casey Johnson and David Windsor created Besties and executive produce with Barris.