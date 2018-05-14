Guillermo Del Toro Horror Anthology Series a Go at Netflix

It may be the broadcast networks' time to shine with their respective upfront presentations to Madison Avenue ad buyers this week in New York, but that won't stop Netflix from stealing their thunder.

The streaming giant has handed out a straight-to-series order for Guillermo Del Toro's 10 After Midnight, an individual episodic horror anthology from the Oscar winner behind The Shape of Water. An episode count and premiere date for the drama remain unclear.

Each installment of10 After Midnight will be personally curated by Del Toro, with stories described as equally sophisticated and horrific. Del Toro, who created the series, will bring his visionary style as a writer and director to certain episodes. He'll also hand-pick a team of what Netflix describes as the genre's best writers and new filmmakers to bring his selection of stories to life. Additional details about various topics and stories are being kept under wraps.

Del Toro will reteam with The Shape of Water producer J. Miles Dale, who will exec produce the Netflix original series alongside Exile Entertainment's Gary Ungar. The pact expands Del Toro's relationship with Netflix, where he co-created (alongside Marc Guggenheim) animated series Trollhunters. That will return for its third and final season May 25.

10 After Midnight is Del Toro's first anthology and arrives less than a year after FX wrapped The Strain, the four-season horror drama the two-time Oscar-winning Shape of Water writer and director co-created alongside Carlton Cuse. His big-screen credits include Pan's Labyrinth, the Hellboy franchise, Blade II and Pacific Rim. He's repped by WME, Exile and Hirsch Wallerstein.

10 After Midnight joins another anthology — critical and awards season favorite Black Mirror — at Netflix, which continues to court top talent both behind and in front of the camera as part of its $8 billion annual spending budget on original programming.

The series arrives after Hulu recently confirmed its Jason Blum horror anthology, with each new feature film-length installment debuting monthly starting in October.