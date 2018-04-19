Gwyneth Paltrow and Stephen Colbert Are Selling Goop-Like Products to Raise Money for Public Schools

After Gwyneth Paltrow and Stephen Colbert hawked a slew of fake products — including a $900 loofah — on a January episode of The Late Show in a bit mocking Paltrow's lifestyle platform, Goop, the two have reunited to sell real products.

Colbert dedicated a portion of Wednesday's show to what he called America's "educational crisis," explaining the nationwide lack of public school funding. In an effort to support schools via DonorsChoose.org, he and Paltrow are selling products like a set of five "Dream Twigs," made from "self-actualized wood that volunteered to become pencils," and a journal titled "My Incoherent Ramblings."

"Each page of this journal is made from genuine tree meat and crafted to be double-sided, which means you can write down twice as many poems about a broken teacup. Spoiler alert: The teacup is you," Colbert said.

Colbert "summoned" Paltrow to help market the collaboration with Covetton House — Colbert's spoof version of Goop — and she introduced their flagship item: "Susie's Seashore Chakra Sea Shell."

"The shell is made of sterling silver for a look that says, 'I, man, have improved upon nature,'" Paltrow said in a video segment. "And each shell will contain the sound of the ocean, personally whispered into it by Stephen Colbert and Gwyneth Paltrow."

The products are currently listed on Goop.com, though they're all sold out. The pencils went for $22, the journal for $88 and the sea shell for $495.

It's no surprise the products sold quickly. According to Colbert, people actually tried to purchase the $900 loofah in January.

"After the show aired — and this is true — people flooded Goop's website, trying to pay $900 for a sponge to whisper secrets into," Colbert said. "Unfortunately, we had a limited supply in that it was fake."

There's an option to be added to a waitlist for the Covetton House products, but no word from Colbert or Paltrow if they're going to restock the unique offerings.