Hallmark Exec Bill Abbott Out

One of Hallmark Channel's most senior executives is out after an 11-year run.

Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Hallmark parent company Crown Media, is leaving. The news was announced Wednesday in a press release posed on Hallmark's corporate site. A replacement for Abbott has not yet been determined.

“After 11 years, Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Crown Media is leaving the company,” said Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Cards, Inc. “I want to thank Bill for his many years of success and contributions to Crown Media and wish him continued success.”



Abbott's departure arrives after a particularly fraught holiday season that saw Hallmark remove a commercial featuring a same-sex couple and eventually backtrack and apologize for its decision.

Abbott's Hallmark found itself in hot water in December when the cable network removed four commercials that featured a same-sex wedding. The move ignited a media firestorm at Hallmark's most financially important and visible time of year.



While Abbott had overseen tremendous growth for Hallmark Channel during his run with Crown Media, the network has been criticized for its lack of diversity. The network this holiday season made a big to-do about adding two Jewish holiday movies to its mix, though both of the titles featured a Jewish character being interwoven into a Christmas movie and not so much as a mention or indication of Hanukkah in their respective titles. The network's lack of casting diversity on-screen also became an issue this year.







"I think that generalization isn't fair either, that we just have Christmas with white leads," Abbott told The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast, TV's Top 5 , in a Nov. 15 interview (with hosts Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg) when asked about Hallmark's prioritization on attracting a broad audience vs. creating content that reflects society. "In terms of broadening out the demographic, it’s something we’re always thinking about, always considering and we’ll continue to make the movies where the best scripts are delivered to us and what we think have the most potential."