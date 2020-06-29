'Hamilton,' 'The Affair' Actors Join Freeform's 'Love in the Time of Corona'

Freeform has set the cast for its remotely shot, coronavirus-inspired limited series Love in the Time of Corona.

Production on the four-part series, created by Joanna Johnson (Freeform's Good Trouble and The Fosters), began Monday. The cast includes a pair of real-life couples in Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Nicolette Robinson (The Affair) and Gil Bellows (Patriot, Ally McBeal) and Rya Kihlstedt (One Mississippi), along with their daughter Ava Bellows. Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why), Rainey Qualley and L. Scott Caldwell (Lost) also star.

The project will be filmed in the actors' homes as it follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine.

Odom and Nicolette Robinson, who are also executive producers, play James and Sade, a couple who have been living somewhat separate lives as he travels extensively for work and she raises their daughter at home. Once the pandemic puts them under one roof, their time together leads them to re-evaluate their relationship and their priorities.

Dorfman will play Oscar, a nonbinary stylist who is friends with Qualley's Elle, an aspiring singer-songwriter. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, Oscar and Elle’s mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated as Oscar’s latest online date progresses toward relationship territory just as Elle’s neighborly crush starts to blossom.

Gil Bellows and Kihlstedt play Paul and Sarah, a couple who quietly separated months earlier but reluctantly decide to quarantine together when their sweet yet intense daughter, Sophie (Ava Bellows), returns from college. When Sophie's high school sweetheart suddenly breaks up with her, Paul and Sarah struggle to keep up their "happy couple" facade.

Caldwell plays Nanda, who's determined to celebrate her 50th anniversary with her husband, Charles (guest star Charlie Robinson). He, however, isn't able to come home from a rehab facility when COVID-19 puts the facility into lockdown.

Johnson, Odom, Robinson, Christine Sacani and Anonymous Content's Robyn Meisinger executive produce Love in the Time of Corona. It's set to premiere in August on Freeform.

The show is one of two scripted series — and the first to get an airdate — directly dealing with issues raised by the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix has also greenlit Social Distance, an episodic anthology executive produced by Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan that will explore issues and personal stories related to the current times.