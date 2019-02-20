'Hamilton' Actor Joins NBC Comedy Pilot (Exclusive)

Rory O'Malley will star alongside Jee Young Han in 'Like Magic,' which is set at a Magic Castle-like club.

Tony Award nominee Rory O'Malley has joined the cast of NBC's comedy pilot Like Magic, which is set at a Magic Castle-like club.

The Book of Mormon and Hamilton actor will star with Jee Young Han in the pilot, which comes from Universal Television in association with CannyLads and Superstore writers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu. The show centers on Han's character, an optimistic young woman who dreams of being a headlining magician in the eccentric, ego-driven world of the Magic Palace.

O'Malley will play Michael V., one half of a magician team who perform at the club. He's usually more quiet than his partner, Michael B.

O'Malley played King George for nine months of Hamilton's Broadway run and on the show's first national tour. He earned a Tony nomination in 2011 for playing Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon.

O'Malley's TV and film credits include Lifetime's upcoming American Princess, which is set to premiere in June, along with Dreamgirls and the 2014 sitcom Partners. He is repped by Marni Rosenzweig of The Rosenzweig Group, Gersh and attorney Michael Mahan.

Kyle and Luu are executive producing Like Magic, along with Matt Hubbard (30 Rock, Superstore), who is also supervising the writing; director Julie Anne Robinson; and Kelly Pancho.