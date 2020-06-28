This Week in TV: 'Hamilton,' 'Unsolved Mysteries,' 4th of July Specials

An adaptation of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' on Netflix and season two of Amazon's 'Hanna' also bow in the week of June 29.

Arguably the biggest musical of the past decade comes to TV screens in the week of June 29 when Hamilton debuts on Disney+. The week also includes several Fourth of July specials, a reboot of a long-running network show from the 1980s and '90s and the premiere of a TV adaptation of an enduring book series for teens.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Hamilton took Broadway by storm in 2015, as Lin-Manuel Miranda's blending of hip hop and American history swept the Tony Awards and became a cultural touchstone and helped make the likes of Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. and Philippa Soo household names.

A performance featuring the original cast was filmed in 2016, and the original plan was to release it theatrically in October 2021. Instead, Disney opted to release the film, which it says represents a "leap forward in the art of live capture" of theatrical performances, on Friday on Disney+.

Also on streaming …

A revamped version Unsolved Mysteries, whose first incarnation aired on NBC and CBS from 1987-99, debuts Wednesday on Netflix. The streamer also has George Lopez's stand-up special We'll Do It for Half (Tuesday) and a series based on The Baby-Sitters Club book series (Friday). At Amazon, season two of Hanna premieres Friday.

On broadcast …

Specials: The crowds won't be there, but NBC and PBS will present their annual Fourth of July programs on Saturday. The former has the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at 8 p.m.; PBS' A Capitol Fourth also airs at 8. On Friday, The CW has the iHeartCountry 4th of July BBQ, with country music stars performing in their backyards.

Finales: The season comes to a close for The Genetic Detective (10 p.m. Tuesday, ABC) and Council of Dads (8 p.m. Thursday, NBC).

On cable …

Documentaries: HBO's Welcome to Chechnya (10 p.m. Tuesday) goes deep undercover with activists in the Russian republic fighting against the ongoing torture of LGBTQ people there. Showtime's five-part Outcry (8 p.m. July 5) examines the case of a former high school football star accused of child molestation.

Specials: Nickelodeon revives its Nick News franchise with Kids, Race and Unity (7 p.m. Monday), hosted by Alicia Keys. OWN airs a dialogue between Oprah and 100 Black Fathers at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Returning: Desus and Mero kick off a batch of new episodes on a new night at 11 p.m. July 5. The show continues to air on Thursdays as well.

In case you missed it …

Search Party was itself missing, having not aired since its second season on TBS in late 2017. Season three was filmed in 2018, yet THR critic Inkoo Kang says the episodes of the dark comedy are "surprisingly relevant to, and even prescient of, the political winds of 2020." All episodes are streaming on HBO Max.