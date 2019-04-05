'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Get Out' Actors Join Chris Evans Apple Drama

A quartet of actors has joined Apple TV's legal/family drama Defending Jacob, headed by Chris Evans.

Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey will be part of the limited series, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Defending Jacob centers on Andy Barber (Avengers: Endgame star Evans), a prosecutor who learns his 14-year-old son is a suspect in the killing of a classmate.

The four actors join the previously cast Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell, who are playing Andy's wife and son. The Paramount TV/Anonymous Content series is based on a novel by William Landry, which showrunner Mark Bomback adapted.

Bomback (the Planet of the Apes movies), Evans, director Morten Tyldum and Anonymous Content's Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman executive produce.

Emmy winner Jones (The Handmaid's Tale, 24) will play Joanna Klein, a top defense lawyer. She is repped by WME. Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black, American Gods) plays Neal Logiudice, a colleague of Andy's in the district attorney's office. He is repped by WME, Circle of Confusion and attorney Karl Austen.

Gabriel (Get Out, Westworld) will play Paula Duffy, a detective who works with Andy. She's repped by ICM Partners and Untitled Entertainment. Former Timeless star Jaffrey plays District Attorney Lynn Canavan, Andy's boss.

Defending Jacob is one of more than 20 scripted series the tech giant has ordered for its Apple TV+ streaming service, which is set to debut in the fall. Exact dates for the launch, and the shows that will be available then, haven't been announced. Defending Jacob just recently began production in Boston and thus wasn't one of the shows included in a sizzle reel Apple showed at its March 25 event.