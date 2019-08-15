'Series Regular' Podcast: 'The Handmaid's Tale' Creator Breaks Down Season 3 Finale

Welcome back to Series Regular, The Hollywood Reporter's weekly podcast dedicated to diving deep into hit TV shows.

Every episode of Series Regular comes courtesy of Josh Wigler (that's me!), taking a closer look at a new corner of the genre television space. This week, Series Regular offers the second of a two-part podcast focusing on the endgame of The Handmaid's Tale season three, which dropped its final installment on Aug. 14. Creator, executive producer and showrunner Bruce Miller returns to the podcast to discuss the events of the finale, and where things may go next, now that June (Elisabeth Moss) has successfully freed several children and Marthas from Gilead — all at the expense of a bullet to the shoulder.

Will Handmaid's leap forward in time when the Hulu drama returns, giving viewers a chance to see a revamped Gilead in the wake of June's operation? According to Miller, the answer isn't clear quite yet, as the writers room is only just now reopening for business.

"We're just starting to talk about season four, but I won't be surprised by either," says Miller, speaking about the possibility of season four picking up immediately following the events of season three or jumping forward some time down the line. "I sometimes really like to pick up immediately. Just so there's no open space and you're not backfilling stuff. But on the other hand, June isn't in a particularly cognizant state either. So, time can go by without getting any input from June and she wouldn't remember that time going by. Who knows what will happen in season four there. One of the great things about the way this show is set up — and it's way the book is set up — is jumping around in time is not difficult. Jumping back in time, jumping forward in time and skipping things. All of those things are done very handily in the book, and so I think that as we do get further away from the things that happen in the book, we stick more and more to the way the book has constructed, the way story decisions are made."

Beyond time-jumps, what about new types of characters who will be introduced in season four? What will the world of Handmaid's look like after June's actions? Miller weighs in on all of that and more in this week's podcast.

Hear it all now on Series Regular. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. Follow Wigler on Twitter at @roundhoward, and send suggestions for future topics and questions to SeriesRegular@THR.com.

Series Regular is part of THR's roster of podcasts, including TV's Top 5, the weekly TV news analysis podcast hosted by West Coast TV editor Lesley Goldberg and chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg; Awards Chatter, Scott Feinberg's weekly in-depth (and award-winning) interview show focusing on the most interesting talents of the Oscar and Emmy seasons; crafts expert Carolyn Giardina's weekly series, Behind the Screen, which explores the top artists and technologies creating film and TV magic; and Seth Abramovitch's monthly series, It Happened in Hollywood, which revisits indelible moments from 90 years of THR's entertainment history. Other podcasts are in the works.