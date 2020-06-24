'The Handmaid's Tale' Promises 2021 Return in Season 4 Teaser: "Change Never Comes Easy"

The Handmaid's Tale might not be ready for a 2020 return, but Elisabeth Moss' June Osborne is "just getting started" all the same.

Hulu has released a new sizzle for their Emmy-winning drama, from showrunner Bruce Miller and based on the classic novel from Margaret Atwood. The teaser contains new footage from season four, which will bow on the streaming service in 2021.

Moss stars in the award-winning role of June, sometimes known as Offred, a handmaid within Gilead, a totalitarian government standing in the ashes of America. After three seasons of attempted escapes and successful acts of rebellion, season four takes place in the wake of June's boldest action yet: an operation to lead dozens of children out of Gilead and into Canada — a successful operation at that, and one carried out only a short while after June killed a high-ranking member of Gilead's government (played by once and future Law and Order actor Christopher Meloni).

In the season three finale, June was shot and on the verge of death, carried off toward an unknown future by many of her fellow handmaids. What future awaits in season four? Whatever it is, it's one in which at least Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) knows all too well what "Offred" is capable of — stating in the teaser that June is "beyond redemption," and an active threat to Gilead.

"It's nuclear," Dowd previously told The Hollywood Reporter about the season three finale's impact on the Handmaid's landscape. "I'm sure [Gilead] will blame Lydia. I would not be surprised, not a little bit. After she was pushed down the stairs by Emily (Alexis Bledel) last season, I think the commanders are watching: 'Is she up to it?' They're always looking to place blame. And I think she's going to blame herself, for that matter."

In addition to Moss (who will direct an episode of The Handmaid's Tale this season) and Dowd, the series stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford. After previous guest stints as American operative Mark Tuello, actor Sam Jaeger has been upped to series regular for season four.

Follow THR.com/HandmaidsTale for more coverage.