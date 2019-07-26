'The Handmaid's Tale' Renewed for Season 4 on Hulu

The resistance in Gilead isn't finished yet.

Hulu has renewed its flagship series The Handmaid's Tale for a fourth season. A return date for the Emmy-winning drama starring Elisabeth Moss hasn't been set.

The pickup comes toward the end of the show's third season, which has continued to expand the world initially created in Margaret Atwood's novel. The season began in the immediate aftermath of June's (Moss) decision to remain in Gilead after giving her infant daughter to Emily (Alexis Bledel) to take to (presumed) freedom in Canada.

"I thought it was really smart, because after the end of last season, I can't imagine how you miss any moment after that," Moss told The Hollywood Reporter of the controversial choice. "You need to be right there with her and experiencing what she's experiencing. Every second is so, so important. You can't skip anything. It's so important to know what her next move is. So I thought it was really smart, and it was also obviously just a very cool, entertaining kind of way to pick up the season."

Like other streaming platforms, Hulu doesn't release viewership figures for its series. The Handmaid's Tale has been a huge priority for the service, however, both in terms of marketing and awards: It has won 11 Emmys for its first two seasons, including for outstanding drama series in 2017, and was nominated for 11 more awards in individual categories this year — even though the series as a whole wasn't eligible — due to the Television Academy's "hanging episodes" rule.

The MGM Television series is executive produced by showrunner Bruce Miller, Ilene Chaiken, Moss and MGM TV's Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson and Fran Sears. Atwood is a co-exec producer.

The drama is part of a lineup on Hulu (which is majority owned by Disney, on it way to having full operational control) that also includes Castle Rock, Catch-22, Runaways, Ramy, PEN15, Shrill, Light as a Feather and Letterkenny, along with monthly horror anthology Into the Dark, the Veronica Mars revival and Four Weddings and a Funeral, an anthology series from Mindy Kaling based on the 1994 movie. It also has dramas Looking for Alaska and Little Fires Everywhere, with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington on tap, and is developing a limited series about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes starring Kate McKinnon; drama Normal People, based on Sally Rooney's novel and an adaptation of The HItchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.