'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Trailer Debuts

The Handmaid's Tale season two trailer has arrived.

After a few short teasers and first-look images, Hulu on Wednesday unspooled the first full-length trailer for the Emmy-winning drama's highly anticipated second season.

As previously revealed, season two will be shaped by Offred's (Elisabeth Moss) pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. "Gilead is within you" will be a familiar expression from Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) in the upcoming season, which will see Offred and all the central characters fight against — or succumb to — that dark truth.

Showrunner Bruce Miller maintains that Margaret Atwood's book — which served as the source material for season one — and the author will have both a literal and figurative presence and will continue to fuel the direction of the show.

"People talk about how we're beyond the book, but we're not really," Miller told THR. "The book starts, then jumps 200 years with an academic discussion at the end of it, about what's happened in those intervening 200 years. It's maybe handled in an outline, but it's still there in Margaret's novel. We're not going beyond the novel; we're just covering territory she covered quickly, a bit more slowly."

The first two episodes of season two of The Handmaid's Tale bow April 25 on Hulu.