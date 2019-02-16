Trailer Watch: Amazon's Hanna Offers Up a New Take on the Spy Thriller

Welcome to Trailer Watch, a regular feature that helps put the spotlight on series that may fly under the radar in the crowded Peak TV landscape. Each installment of Trailer Watch will explain what the show is and why it looks interesting. This week it's Amazon's adaptation of Joe Wright's cult spy thriller, Hanna.

Over the past few years Amazon has been making major moves to establish itself in the original programming landscape, with their biggest success so far being the multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winning comedy-drama, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Amazon's newest project, though, is something entirely different — the brutally violent spy-thriller Hanna, which reimagines Joe Wright's cult classic 2011 film about a young girl trained by her father as an assassin.

The titular role made famous by Saoirse Ronan here is taken by relative newcomer Esme Creed-Miles (Dark River), the daughter of Oscar nominee Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots). She's joined by The Killing's Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos, who are reuniting for the first time as Hanna's father Erik — originally played by Eric Bana — and Marissa, the relentless operative tasked with hunting the pair down, a character originated by Cate Blanchett.

Wright's film had an analogous fairytale feel to it, whereas Amazon's new adaptation directed by by Sarah Adina Smith and written by David Farr — who co-wrote the original — is more focused on the gritty spy-thriller aspect, with a much more realistic tone and feel. The first full trailer showcases the exciting action, fight choreography, country hopping, and international flavor which immediately sets the show apart from the more atmospheric and surreal visuals of the original. It's also an exciting prospect to get to see Kinnaman and Enos work together again, especially on such an interesting and unique project.

It feels like the perfect time for a show about a strong young woman trying to find her way in the world, and from what Amazon has released so far Creed Miles appears to be a force to be reckoned with. Hanna has the potential to be an action show with heart, as the trailer teases its protagonist not only as a dangerous and talented fighter but also a teenage girl trying to work out who she is and where she fits. It looks like the beginning of the series will stick pretty closely to the narrative of the original film whilst also offering up more time to get to know the characters at the core.

The footage of Kinnaman and Creed-Miles training in the vast snowy forests and running through the ornate streets of Budapest hints at the vast scope of the show which was shot in multiple locations including Hungary, Slovakia, Spain, and the U.K. With a sterling cast and innovative new take — and solid reviews coming out of the Berlin Film Festival where the series' first two episodes which premiered — Hanna could be another big hit for Amazon.

Hanna bows March 20 on Amazon.