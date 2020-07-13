'Hanna' Renewed for Season 3 on Amazon

The pickup comes less than two weeks after the second season debuted on the streamer.

Amazon has made a quick renewal decision on Hanna.

The tech and retail giant has picked up a third season of the thriller less than two weeks after the second season's July 3 premiere. Like other streaming platforms, Amazon doesn't release viewing data for its series, but the company says the show has performed strongly across the world in its first week.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season," said writer and executive producer David Farr. "When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act."

The series from NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios is based on the 2011 movie of the same name. It stars Creed-Miles as Hanna, a young woman with special abilities who tries to evade the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Enos, Yasmin Monet Prince, Dermot Mulroney, Anthony Welsh, Áine Rose Daly and Gianna Kiehl also star.

"David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won't see coming and characters you really care about," said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. "We're very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with Hanna."

Added NBCUniversal International Studios president Jeff Wachtel, "Thanks to David Farr, [executive producer] Tom Coan and the wonderful cast and crew of Hanna for delivering two smashing seasons, and to Amazon for being the best partner anyone could hope for. Strap in for season three."

Farr executive produces Hanna with NBCU International's Tom Coan, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Scott Nemes. The series is part of a lineup of dramas on Amazon's Prime Video that also includes Jack Ryan, Bosch, Homecoming, The Boys, Carnival Row, Hunters and Tales From the Loop, among others.