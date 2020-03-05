Hannah Simone, Elizabeth Hurley to Star in CBS Comedy

The two actresses will play daughter and mother in a pilot from 'In the Dark' creator Corinne Kingsbury.

Former New Girl star Hannah Simone and Elizabeth Hurley will play lead roles in a CBS comedy pilot.

The untitled multi-camera project, from In the Dark creator Corinne Kingsbury and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Spider-Man: Homecoming), revolves around the relationship between a woman and her mother. Simone and Hurley will also be producers of the CBS Television Studios pilot.

Pam Fryman (One Day at a Time, How I Met Your Mother) has also come aboard as director and executive producer of the pilot.

When Penelope's (Simone) career takes off at the same time as her husband's, the couple calls on her young single mother, Georgia (Hurley), to help raise their son. They soon find, however, that Georgia needs as much parenting as their kid.

Penelope is a smart, hard-working producer at a sports TV network, married to airline pilot Josh and mother to toddler Levi. When the couple loses their long-time babysitter, Georgia comes to help, turning Penelope's well-ordered world upside down. Georgia, meanwhile, looks and acts younger than her actual age, and doesn't have the best judgment, especially in men. Georgia had Penelope at 17 and was a warm and loving mother, but their roles have reversed somewhat now that Penelope is an adult.

Simone starred in pilots for ABC in each of the past two seasons — an untitled father-daughter comedy that she also co-created and exec produced and a reboot of The Greatest American Hero. She played Cece Parekh for seven seasons on Fox's New Girl; other credits include ABC's Single Parents and Spike Lee's Oldboy. She's repped by UTA, Alpita Patel Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Hurley is coming off the final season of Marvel series Runaways at Hulu. Her credits also include the first two Austin Powers movies, The Royals on E!, a recurring role on Gossip Girl and features Viktor and The Weight of Water, among others. She was a producer on films including Mickey Blue Eyes and Extreme Measures. She's repped by UTA.

Kingsbury, Daley and Goldstein are executive producing the pilot with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling and Fryman.