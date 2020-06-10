'Harlots,' 'Reprisal' Canceled at Hulu

The period drama series from indie banner Monumental Pictures ran for three seasons on the streamer, while the Abigail Spencer vehicle is done after one.

Harlots and Reprisal have closed up shop at Hulu.

The streamer has opted to cancel the period drama after three seasons, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The drama, which was from indie banner Monumental Pictures, wrapped its third and now final season back in August on the Disney-owned platform. Additionally, revenge drama Reprisal, starring Abigail Spencer, is done after one season.

While Hulu, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data, the drama starring Samantha Morton has an impressive 97 percent and 92 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on aggregate site RottenTomatoes.com.

Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots follows the Wells family, led by matriarch Margaret (Morton), as they continue to run a brothel. Harlots hailed from executive producers Moira Buffini, Alison Newman, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter. The drama was the first series commissioned by Monumental Pictures, the independent company founded by Oscar-nominated producers Owen (Suffragette) and Hayward (Bridget Jones’s Baby). Lesley Manville, Jessica Brown Findlay and Eloise Smyth co-starred.

In Reprisal, Spencer starred as a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads. The series also starred Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown and Gilbert Owuor. The series was produced by A+E Studios in association with The Littlefield Co. Josh Corbin created the drama and exec produced alongside The Handmaid's Tale's Warren Littlefield, A+E's Barry Jossen and Jonathan van Tulleken, who also directed the pilot.

The decision arrives as the streamer has added multiple original series as part of its FX on Hulu a hub, with originals including Mrs. America, Devs and the upcoming The Old Man and A Teacher as well as a deep roster of library titles.

Other Hulu originals include Elle Fanning's The Great, The Handmaid's Tale, Normal People, Ramy, PEN15, Shrill, Solar Opposites and the upcoming Love, Simon update, among others. Still awaiting word on their futures are anthology Castle Rock, High Fidelity and Normal People.