'Game of Thrones,' 'Hamilton' Duo Join 'Harlots' Season 3 (Exclusive)

The female-dominated Hulu series Harlots is returning this summer — and its third season will feature a few new male stars.

On Wednesday the streamer announced that the latest season of its 18th-century sex-work drama will premiere on July 10, and feature two new characters, the Pincher brothers, portrayed by Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones, John Wick, The Predator) and Ash Hunter (Hamilton West End, The Secret Agent).

Allen will play Isaac Pincher, described as an ambitious and unpredictable Seven-Year-War veteran who has returned to London and co-established a tavern, called "Saracen’s Head," that is a front for their sex-work business. Hal, his quieter and more cautious brother that co-owns the business, will enter into a relationship with the fiery sex worker Emily Lacey (Holli Dempsey) over the course of the season. Lacey and the pimp "share an ambition to achieve something with their lives," according to the streamer.

In its first two seasons, Harlots has chiefly followed the fortunes of the Wells family, headed up by brothel owner Margaret (Elisabeth Morton), in Georgian-era London. The end of season two saw Margaret arrested and sent to America, while her chief competitor, Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), operator of a flashy and French-inspired brothel, was forcibly committed to the mental institution Bedlam. Margaret's oldest, Charlotte Wells (Jessica-Brown Findlay) was left in charge of her brothel.

Season three will see Charlotte competing for influence and patrons with the up-and-coming Pinchers, while even from an asylum, Lydia Quigley will still attempt to exert her influence on London's vibrant prostitution scene.

Moira Buffini and Alison Newman have returned to co-create season three, which was written by Buffini, Jane English, Vivienne Harvey and Jessica Ruston and directed by Robin Sheppard, Chloe Thomas and Debs Paterson.