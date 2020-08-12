'Harriet the Spy' Animated Series a Go at Apple

Beanie Feldstein (left), Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert will lead the voice cast of Apple's 'Harriet the Spy.'

Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert will lead the voice cast of the series from the Jim Henson Co.

Harriet the Spy is on the case for Apple.

The tech giant has handed out a straight-to-series order for an animated Harriet the Spy comedy.

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Jane Lynch (Glee) and Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) are set to lead the voice cast for the first-ever animated take on the beloved children's novel.



From the Jim Henson Co. and Rehab Entertainment, the series is part of Apple's buzzy kids and family programming slate that also includes Ghostwriter, Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, and the recently ordered Fraggle Rock.

Set in 1960s New York, like author Louise Fitzhugh's book, Feldstein will voice Harriet M. Welsch, the curious 11-year-old. Lynch will voice Ole Golly, Harriet's no-nonsense nanny. Chabert is set as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of the smug popular girls at Harriet's school.

The series will be written and exec produced by Will McRobb, who co-created The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Sidney Clifton (Black Panther) will produce the series, with the Jim Henson CO.'s Lisa Henson and Hallee Stanford overseeing for the company. John W. Hyde and Terissa Kelton oversee for Rehab. Titmouse Animation Studios will handle animation for the series.

The Apple TV+ series is the first time Harriet the Spy has been adapted as an animated series. The property has been a feature film, 1996's Nickelodeon take starring Michelle Trachtenberg, and Disney Channel aired Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars, starring Jennifer Stone.

Harriet the Spy is Apple's latest collaboration with the Jim Henson Co. The two companies are also behind Fraggle Rock: Rock On.