Harrison Ford Remembers Peter Mayhew on 'The Tonight Show': "He Was a Sweet Man"

"It was really hard for him to do what he did for us, all of us, and he did it with real dignity and class," the 'Secret Life of Pets 2' actor said of his former co-star during his Thursday night appearance.

Harrison Ford took a trip down memory lane when he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday where he discussed Indiana Jones, Peter Mayhew's passing and teased his new film, The Secret Life of Pets 2.

After joining the late-night host, Fallon was quick to mention that Ford was visiting on what happened to be the 35th anniversary of his film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Reflecting on the success the franchise had, Ford said he was always "hoping" that the films would be received in the way that they were. He also described the films as part of the "Saturday matinee kind of cliffhanger deals." "You don't go into these things anticipating the level of success that that achieved," he proudly said.

When discussing Star Wars, Fallon played a clip from Mark Hamill's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he gave an impression of Ford. After watching Hamill's impression, Ford admitted, "That's really good! That's me." He also added, "He can have the job."

Fallon also took a moment to address Mayhew's May 2 passing — the actor, who played the Wookie Chewbacca in the franchise, died at the age of 74 — to which Ford expressed praise for his former co-star. "He was a really sweet man; Nice man," Ford said. "He had a hard time physically. It was really hard for him to do what he did for us, all of us, and he did it with real dignity and class. He was a really neat guy. I miss him."

After Fallon mentioned that despite always wanting to keep things lighthearted and fun, he needed to ask the actor about Mayhew, to which Ford quipped, "Well get on with it!"

Ford is set to star in the upcoming animated film, The Secret Life of Pets 2, where he voices the farm dog rooster. Though having starred in a myriad of films throughout his career, Ford said he truly enjoyed doing the voiceover for the family-friendly film.

After Fallon asked whether he had fun taking on the animated role, Ford said: "Yeah I guess so! Nobody's ever asked me before but I enjoyed this one."

The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters June 7.