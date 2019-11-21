Harrison Ford to Star in 'The Staircase' TV Series

Harrison Ford is headed to TV for the first time in more than 25 years.

The Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Blade Runner star is attached to a scripted adaptation of The Staircase from Annapurna TV. The potential series is a retelling of the 2004 true-crime docuseries about the murder of Kathleen Peterson and the prime suspect, her husband, novelist Michael Peterson.

Ford will also be an executive producer on the project, which Annapurna is shopping to networks and streaming services.

Annapurna and Ford's reps declined to comment.

The Staircase, directed by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, followed the Peterson case after he was indicted in Kathleen's 2001 death. Peterson claimed his wife fell down a staircase in her home, but police and prosecutors suspected he bludgeoned her and staged the scene to look like an accident.

The series originally aired on Sundance in the United States. Lestrade updated the series with a two-hour sequel in 2013 and revisited the case again in 2018 with three new episodes. Netflix released all 13 episodes as one series in June 2018.

Antonio Campos (The Sinner, Afterschool) will write and executive produce the series with Ford.

Ford's last appearance on a scripted series came in 1993, when he played the adult version of the title character on The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. He made a number of TV appearances early in his career on shows including The Virginian, Mod Squad and Gunsmoke.

His recent credits include Blade Runner 2049 and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and he stars in an adaptation of The Call of the Wild, due for release in February. He is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Variety first reported the news.