Harry Styles Plays Funeral DJ, Drunk Pilot, and More on 'Saturday Night Live'

Harry Styles served as host and musical guest in the Nov. 16 episode of Saturday Night Live. "I’m not in a boy band anymore; I’m in a man band now," the former One Direction member said in his monologue while seated at a piano.

He joked that his former bandmates might or might not appear with him, before giving them a shoutout. "I love those guys. They’re my brothers. Niall, Louis, Liam and... Ringo!" Styles joked, replacing a Beatle for Zayn Malik.

Styles played an intern named Rob in his first sketch of the night, which featured coworkers trying to decide where to eat. He kept suggesting the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich. "There’s not that many things in this country where our people get first dibs, but this is one of them," Kenan Thompson’s character explained to him. The sketch turned out to be a trailer parody for White Get Out from Jordan Peele.

In a music video sketch, Styles played an anthropomorphized version of Aidy Bryant’s dog Doug. He also played one half of an Icelandic couple alongside Heidi Gardner in a sketch of a Lamaze class led by Bryant.

Mikey Day and Styles later played co-pilots on a plane who kept talking about how horny they were without realizing that they left the intercom on. Season newcomer Bowen Yang played a flight attendant in the sketch, but noted "I am not a flight attendant; I’m a sky liaison."

A digital short featured Styles as a sidekick to a drug kingpin played by Chris Redd where the bit was that Redd’s character didn’t know what he was doing at all.

The episode also addressed Trump’s impeachment hearings in the cold open and during Weekend Update. "I don’t think I care if Donald Trump is actually guilty; I just want something to happen to him," co-host Michael Che said. Kate McKinnon showed up to reprise her Jeff Sessions impression.

Styles also played a social media manager for the bread company Sara Lee. He got in trouble for accidentally using the Sara Lee Instagram account when he meant to use his personal account and vice versa. He captioned a photo of cheesecake with: "Why do guys always freak out when I ask them to spit in my mouth?"

The signer offered up his talents in a sketch that starred Cecily Strong as a washed-up variety performer named Baby Faye, and he also played a DJ in a sketch set at a funeral.