Hasan Minhaj's 'Patriot Act' Extended for 7 More Episodes by Netflix

Netflix is committing to more of Hasan Minhaj's weekly comedy show Patriot Act.

The streamer has greenlit 7 new episodes of the Peabody-winning variety series, which add to the show's initial supersized 32-episode order that wrapped in December. The new batch of episodes will premiere beginning March 29, with new installments dropping weekly into May.

The additional episodes represent the show's sixth "cycle," say Netflix, and will be led by new showrunner Prashanth Venkataramanujam, a co-creator of the series and a frequent collaborator of Minhaj's. The news comes on the heels of last week's announcement that Minhaj will headline the White House Correspondent's Dinner for the second time.

The streamer placed a big bet on the Indian-American comic in 2018 following a string of high-profile talk show failures, including ones from Chelsea Handler, Michelle Wolf, Joel McHale. He'd previously collaborated with the platform on his breakout comedy special Homecoming King, right after he gained recognition for his widely-praised 2017 Correspondent's Dinner roast. The 34 year-old got his first taste of variety series on The Daily Show, first as a correspondent under Jon Stewart and later Trevor Noah.

During his show's run, Minhaj has taken on the student loan debt crisis, immigration enforcement in the Trump era and Amazon's plan for world domination. Of course, no episode has gotten more attention than his takedown of Mohammad bin Salman, which Netflix pulled from the Saudi Arabian market at its government's request.

Since its launch in 2018, Patriot Act has won a Peabody Award and a technical Emmy for outstanding motion design.