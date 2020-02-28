'Hawaii Five-0' Ending With Season 10 on CBS

CBS is saying aloha to Hawaii Five-0.

The long-running crime drama is set to end with its current 10th season. The series will bow out with a two-hour finale April 3.

The show is a reboot of the 1968-80 series created by Leonard Freeman, which starred Jack Lord as Honolulu detective Steve McGarrett. The current series, which stars Alex O'Loughlin as McGarrett, will end up running for nearly as long as its predecessor — 10 seasons versus 12 for the original.

"It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired."

Five-0 has been a CBS mainstay for the past decade. The CBS TV Studios series scored a rich domestic syndication deal earlier in its run and has aired in more than 200 countries. Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero and Chi McBride also star. Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park starred in the first seven seasons. The current season is averaging about 9.4 million viewers with a week of delayed viewing, ranking in the top 25 on the broadcast networks.

"For 10 seasons, Alex, Scott and the rest of the talented Five-0 cast have brought fans exciting adventures in a spectacular tropical paradise,” said CBS TV Studios president David Stapf. "We specifically want to thank [showrunner] Peter [Lenkov] and the incredibly talented production team for 10 years of consistently outstanding television. The drama has been a great success for the studio and network, and as a global franchise for our company. We’re pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps."

Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Lenkov developed the new take on Freemans series, with Lenkov serving as showrunner for the entire run (he also oversees two other CBS reboots in MacGyver and Magnum P.I.).

"Hawaii Five-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show,” said Lenkov. “I truly learned the meaning of 'ohana' as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores. I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with. And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O’Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most important, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo."

Five-0 is the second long-running CBS drama to call it a wrap this season. Criminal Minds aired its series finale Feb. 19 after 15 seasons. It will end with a total of 240 episodes.

"This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” said O’Loughlin. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude. I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I’m going to miss you. Aloha."