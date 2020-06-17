'Life and Times of Tim,' Adult Swim Vets Set Animated Series at HBO Max

Steve Dildarian and Nick Weidenfeld will collaborate on '10-Year-Old Tom,' about a boy who's constantly let down by the adults in his life.

HBO Max has greenlit an adult animated series from The Life and Times of Tim creator Steve Dildarian and former Adult Swim executive Nick Weidenfeld.

Dildarian will write and executive produce 10-Year-Old Tom, about a kid who's constantly let down by the grown-ups in his life. Weidenfeld, a former head of development at Adult Swim and head of Fox's Animation Domination Hi-Def, will also exec produce. The project comes from Snowpiercer producer Tomorrow Studios.

"Steve is a singular comedic voice and also a brilliant visual artist," said Susanna Makkos, executive vp original comedy and animation at HBO Max. "Combined with Nick’s animation acumen, they make for a winning team. We are thrilled to bring that unique combination to HBO Max as they explore the complications and hilarity of being a child in modern America."

The title character in 10-Year-Old Tom grapples with being corrupted by the grown-ups around him each day just by leaving his house. Bad influences seem to lurk around every corner — litigious parents, drug-dealing bus drivers and band teachers who want to sleep with his mom. If he sets up a lemonade stand, he gets sued for gross negligence. If he plays baseball, he is encouraged to "dabble with 'roids." And if he visits the school nurse, he is introduced to the world of insurance fraud. The adults in Tom’s life all mean well, but somehow just can’t manage to lead by example.

HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly and Makkos have a history with both Dildarian and Weidenfeld. Dildarian had a development deal at Fox when Reilly and Makkos were at the broadcast network, and Weidenfeld ran the ADHD studio during their tenure.

"I'm so excited to be making this show, and couldn't ask for better partners than HBO Max, Nick Weidenfeld and Tomorrow Studios," said Dildarian. "I can't wait to tell these stories through the eyes of Tom, an innocent kid trying to navigate a world that seems to get crazier by the day."

Added Weidenfeld, "Not only is Steve insanely funny, he is one of the rare talents that can write, draw and do voices. He’s the triple threat that is the foundation of all great animated shows."

Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios (a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios) will executive produce with Dildarian and Weidenfeld.

10-Year-Old Tom is one of several adult animated series in the works at the recently launched HBO Max. The streamer also has a reimagined version of The Boondocks, comedy Close Enough, Santa Inc. starring Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen, and Rooster Teeth's Gen:Lock.