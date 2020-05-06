Former HBO Boss Michael Lombardo Set to Join Entertainment One

The executive is currently consulting for the indie studio but is expected to take a full-time post as head of television.

Former HBO executive Michael Lombardo is headed to Entertainment One.

The executive has been serving as a consultant for the indie studio but is expected to take a formal position as head of television. The post has been vacant since Mark Gordon departed as president and chief content officer in July 2019 and segued to a producing deal.

Entertainment One declined comment.

Lombardo spent 33 years at HBO, including nine as head of programming at the premium cable outlet, before departing in 2016. During his time as president of HBO Programming, he greenlit shows including Game of Thrones, Veep, Girls, True Blood, Silicon Valley, The Leftovers and True Detective, among others.

Lombardo joined Peter Berg's Film 44 in 2018, partnering with the director and producer on projects including an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Amity & Prosperity.

Toy maker Hasbro acquired eOne late last year in an all-cash deal valued at nearly $4 billion. The company had eyed eOne's hit children's series like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks as key assets for merchandising and other revenue streams.

Lombardo has been consulting with eOne across current and new development in both scripted and unscripted programming. A date for his official hire with the company hasn't been set.

Among the series eOne produces are ABC's The Rookie, Fox's Deputy, WE's Growing Up Hip Hop franchise and the Canadian drama Cardinal. The studio also produced the ABC-turned-Netflix drama Designated Survivor and HBO's limited series Sharp Objects, among other projects. It has a first-look deal with David Ayer and Chris Long's Cedar Park and Marvel Studios alum Jeremy Latcham.

Variety first reported the news.