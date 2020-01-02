Former HBO Chief Richard Plepler's Apple Deal Becomes Official

Former HBO chief Richard Plepler officially has a new home at Apple.

Plepler's newly formed Eden Productions has signed a five-year deal to produce projects for the tech giant's Apple TV+. The former HBO CEO, who left the premium cable outlet in early 2019 after 27 years, entered into advanced talks with Apple TV toppers Zach Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht in November.

"I’m excited to work with Zack, Jamie and the standout team at Apple who have been deeply supportive of my vision for Eden from day one," said Plepler. The shows that Zack and Jamie produced [at Sony], The Crown and Breaking Bad, are among those I most admired. Apple is one of the most creative companies in the world, and the perfect home for my new production company and next chapter."

Eden Productions will be a boutique company that focuses on a few select programs. Plepler's deal with Apple encompasses scripted series, feature films and documentaries.

Plepler, one of the most respected and highly regarded executives in the industry, departed HBO earlier this year in a move that stunned the TV community. His exit came nine months after AT&T's regime took over Time Warner and renamed it WarnerMedia. The newly merged company appointed former NBC Entertainment president Bob Greenblatt to a massive role in March that gave him oversight of the premium cabler — best known for iconic originals like The Sopranos and Game of Thrones — as well as its forthcoming streaming service, HBO Max, and various other cable networks.

At the time, sources said Plepler cited HBO's shrinking autonomy within the expanded WarnerMedia portfolio as a major motivator and that he had a "gracious" conversation with WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey about departing before the chatter about a new top programming hire at the parent company had started.