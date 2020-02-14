HBO Developing Docuseries Based on The Cut's Sex Diaries (Exclusive)

The Cut's voyeuristic Sex Diaries series is set to bare even more.

HBO is developing a verité docuseries based on the sex and dating column with The Fourth Estate producer and co-director Jenny Carchman set to direct.

Vox Media Studios is producing. This would be the first New York Magazine project to hail from the production shingle since Vox acquired the publication in September.

New York began publishing Sex Diaries on its Daily Intelligencer blog in 2007, selecting one person each week to anonymously recount a seven-day diary of his or her sex life. It drew a devoted following until it ended in 2013. New York's female-centric lifestyle brand, The Cut, revived the column for a limited run in 2015 and, after it again proved popular with readers, decided to continue publishing it weekly.

To prepare for the show, The Cut recently put out a call for diarists "who are interested, or potentially interesting, or even just at tiny bit curious" about being on camera. The post called it "a creative-spirited, open-minded, sex-positive, woke project" and said that the team behind Sex Diaries was looking for "New Yorkers who are single, in a relationship, married, divorced, undefined, straight, bi, gay, pan, fluid or flirting with anything in between."

Sex Diaries will join a growing slate of projects from Vox Media Studios, including Explained on Netflix, American Style on CNN and No Passport Required on PBS. The company also has a multi-year deal with Hulu for a slate of forthcoming food programming including Family Style with David Chang and Chrissy Teigen. Through Epic, which Vox acquired in 2019, the company is also producing scripted anthology series Little America on Apple TV+. Many of New York's articles have been adapted for film and TV over the years. Jessica Pressler's reporting for New York, for instance, inspired the film Huslers as well as the upcoming Shonda Rhimes Netflix series Inventing Anna.

HBO's unscripted slate currently includes docuseries McMillion$ and interview series The Shop: Uninterrupted.

Carchman joins the project following a career in documentaries. In addition to her work on Showtime's The Fourth Estate, she directed companion project The Family Business: Trump and Taxes. Her other projects include We Are Witnesses, Enlighten Us and One Nation Under Dog.

WME brokered the deal on behalf of Vox.