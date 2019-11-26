HBO Documentary to Examine Cyber Warfare Ahead of 2020 Elections

The film is based on the best-selling book 'The Perfect Weapon' by journalist David E. Sanger.

HBO is at work on a documentary that will delve into the state of cyber warfare as the United States heads toward the 2020 election.

The Perfect Weapon, from director and executive producer John Maggio (Panic: The Untold Story of the 2008 Financial Crisis, The Newspaperman), is based on a best-selling book by New York Times national security correspondent David E. Sanger. The film will explore the rise of cyber conflict as the primary way nations now compete with and sabotage one another.

As fear mounts about potential cyber attacks on the 2020 elections in the United States, the film will feature interviews with top military and intelligence officials and on-the-ground reporting from the front lines of the cyber wars. HBO is planning a 2020 premiere.

The Perfect Weapon comes from Ark Media (Finding Your Roots, Panic), the production company headed by Maggio, Barak Goodman and Rachel Dretzin. Former Vice News head Josh Tyrangiel and Sanger will executive produce the film with Maggio.

It will join a roster of recent HBO documentaries that includes the Emmy-winning Leaving Neverland, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, At the Heart of Gold, Liberty: Mother of Exiles, The Case Against Adnan Syed and Very Ralph.