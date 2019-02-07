HBO Drama Co-Head David Levine Departing

Francesca Orsi will now run the department solo at the premium cabler.

David Levine, executive vp and co-head of drama at HBO, is departing the premium cable outlet.

Levine, who has been at HBO for 10 years, is leaving to return to producing. Francesca Orsi, also executive vp and co-head of drama, will run the department on her own.

"David has been a valued member of the HBO family for 10 years and worked on some of our finest shows," said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. "We look forward to working with him as a producer on projects in the years to come. We're thrilled that Francesca will step up to head of drama programming."

Levine first came to HBO as a consultant in 2009 and joined the company full-time later that year. He and Orsi were named co-heads of drama in 2016.

Levine oversaw True Detective, Westworld, Sharp Objects and Game of Thrones for HBO. Prior to joining the company, he was vp development and production at Mandalay Entertainment and served as a producer at Fuse Entertainment.

Orsi has been with HBO since 2003, starting as an executive assistant to the head of drama and working her way through the ranks to her current post. Her oversight includes Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, My Brilliant Friend and the upcoming Watchmen, Gentleman Jack and Lovecraft Country.

Deadline first reported the news of Levine's departure.