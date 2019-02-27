Former HBO Drama Head David Levine Joins Anonymous Content

After a decade at the premium cabler, the executive returns to producing and will serve as president of television for the company.

Nearly three weeks after announcing his departure from HBO, David Levine has lined up his next gig.

The former drama co-head at the premium cable network has signed on to serve as president of television for Anonymous Content. The new position expands Levine's relationship with Anonymous Content, with whom he worked on HBO's True Detective.

In his new role, Levine will oversee the management and production company's TV division and focus on developing and producing new projects. The news comes three weeks after Levine departed HBO following a 10-year run in which he oversaw hits including True Detective, Westworld, Sharp Objects and Game of Thrones. The Anonymous Content role brings Levine back to his producing roots after he previously served as vp development and production at Mandalay Entertainment and as a producer at Fuse Entertainment.

"It is a great privilege to be joining [Anonymous Content CEO] Steve Golin and the dynamic team at Anonymous Content," Levine said. "I'm truly looking forward to continuing their tradition as an industry innovator and to honoring their genuine commitment to creative excellence."

Levine joins Anonymous as the company has already been making rapid growth on the TV side with multiple series at Apple (an untitled Hilde Lysiak, Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld and Chris Evans' Defending Jacob), Hulu's George Clooney entry Catch-22, Netflix's Maniac andAmazon's Homecoming, among others.

"HBO is a pioneer in the world of premium television and they continue to be an industry leader, consistently creating some of the most compelling television in history,” the Anonymous Content partners said in a joint statement. "David has unparalleled creativity and vision for television, accomplishing incredible things at HBO with a body of work that speaks for itself. Over the past 10 years many of us have had an opportunity to work with David and witness his expertise first hand and we are thrilled to have him join the team. We can’t wait for him to continue to expand his repertoire of phenomenal television at Anonymous Content."



Levine joins Anonymous nearly six months after former FX drama and comedy exec Nicole Clemens departed the company to serve as president at Paramount Television. At HBO, Levine's former co-head of drama Francesca Orsi will now run the department solo.