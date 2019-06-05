HBO Executive Chris Spadaccini Upped to WarnerMedia Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer

HBO marketing executive Chris Spadaccini is moving up the ladder at WarnerMedia.

Spadaccini has been named chief marketing officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment. In his new role, he'll add TNT, TBS and TruTV to his portfolio, along with the company's upcoming streaming platform. He'll report to WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, who is further cementing his team in the company's top content job.

He takes over for Michael Engleman, who has served as executive vp and chief marketing officer for TNT and TBS for the past four years. After a brief transition, Engleman is leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.

"This is the definition of a dream job. I am thrilled and humbled by the opportunity that Bob presented to me, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring all of my experience to bear on behalf of the incredible brands and networks of WarnerMedia Entertainment," said Spadaccini. "I’m looking forward to getting to know the great marketing teams at TNT, TBS and TruTV and leveraging the talent and resources across the entire organization to help launch our new direct-to-consumer offering."

Said Greenblatt, "I’ve long been impressed with the quality and cutting-edge approach of the HBO marketing group overseen by Chris, and I was happy he was up for taking on our whole portfolio of linear networks and streaming platforms. In an environment where content volume is soaring everywhere, I’m confident that Chris — through his close working relationships with Casey Bloys at HBO and Kevin Reilly at the WarnerMedia networks and direct-to-consumer business — will make all our shows cut through the clutter.

"I'd like to also thank Michael Engleman for his contribution to the Turner company and wish him well on his new endeavor."

Spadaccini has been executive vp marketing for HBO since 2016, overseeing brand and program marketing for HBO, Cinemax and digital platforms including HBO Now and HBO Go. He also led the marketing strategy for the 2015 launch of HBO Now and has overseen marketing campaigns for series include Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and Entourage. He joined HBO in 1999 in the premium cabler's program advertising department.

Spadaccini's hire comes on the heels of former Disney exec Kevin Brockman joining WarnerMedia as executive vp global communications. Reilly, president of TNT, TBS and TruTV president and chief content officer for the streaming service, also recently extended his deal.