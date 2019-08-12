HBO Max Adds Millennial Comedy to Lineup of Originals

'Starstruck' comes from Edinburgh Comedy Festival honoree Rose Matafeo and will also air on BBC Three in the U.K.

HBO Max is going across the pond for the newest addition to its lineup of original series.

The WarnerMedia streaming platform, which is due to launch in early 2020, has snagged U.S. rights to a comedy called Starstruck from comedian Rose Matafeo and Avalon Television. The Edinburgh Comedy Festival is writing and starring in the six-episode series as a young woman in London who works two dead-end jobs and has to navigate the awkward morning after when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with a movie star.

The series will also air in the U.K. on BBC Three, which commissioned Starstruck along with HBO Max.

"The BBC have been so supportive of this project from the get-go and to be able to get this show in front of American audiences at the same time via HBO Max is truly exciting," said Matafeo. "I'm thrilled we get to make it, otherwise it would've technically just been a creepy fan fiction script that I submitted to the national broadcaster. The team we've brought together for this series are absolute dreamboats, and I'm super excited to be working with them."

Added HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey, "The minute we were introduced to Rose and Starstruck, we knew we had something special. She is exactly the type of original, culture-forward creator we are excited to be working with at HBO Max and we are looking forward to a long partnership."

Matafeo won the best comedy show award at the 2018 Edinburgh Comedy Festival for her solo show Horndog. She's appeared on Conan in the United States and in several series in the U.K. and her native New Zealand. She executive produces Starstruck with Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Rob Aslett.

The comedy joins a roster of original series at HBO Max that includes modern Greek mythology drama Circe; a Gossip Girl update; Dune: The Sisterhood; The Flight Attendant from Greg Berlanti and starring Kaley Cuoco; comedy Made for Love, starring Cristin Milioti; noir drama Tokyo Vice; anthology Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick; limited series Station Eleven; and an animated Gremlins series. Season two of Doom Patrol will stream simultaneously on HBO Max and DC Universe.

HBO Max will also feature the entire series run of Friends, for which it outbid Netflix, and library content from WarnerMedia brands HBO, TNT, TBS, TruTV, TCM, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, DC Entertainment and the Warner Bros. studio.