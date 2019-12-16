HBO Max Nabs Holiday Series '12 Dates of Christmas'

HBO Max is getting into the holiday programming game.

The WarnerMedia streaming platform has ordered an unscripted series called 12 Dates of Christmas as its first foray into the holiday space. The series is set to debut next year; HBO Max is scheduled to launch in May.

"The holidays can be a magical time for budding relationships, and where better to find your perfect match than in this real-life fairytale castle in the snow?" said Jennifer O'Connell, executive vp original nonfiction and kids programming at HBO Max. "Viewers can grab some hot cocoa, watch the romance unfold and be charmed right along with these hopeless romantics as they search for a Christmas miracle — true love."

The show is set at a picturesque Christmas castle, where single people will step into a real-life romantic comedy filled with cozy sweaters, fireside cuddles and mistletoe kisses. The cast of singles will take part in holiday staples like ice skating, sleigh rides and hot toddies — plus the twists and turns of a TV dating show. The singles will eventually choose someone to take home for the holidays with the hope of a perfect Christmas ending.

The show comes from Objective Media Group (Fox's Flirty Dancing), an All3Media America company.

"12 Dates of Christmas is inspired by our love of Christmas rom coms past and present," said Objective Media Group execuitve vp Jilly Pearce. "It’s a romantic, fun and feel-good dating show with a difference, and has the perfect home with HBO Max."

Pearce and Objective Media Group CEO Layla Smith executive produce with showrunner Sam Dean. Michael Beilinson created the series. Suzy Ratner is a co-EP.

The show joins a roster of more than a dozen unscripted series in the works at HBO Max, including one other dating show – the Ellen DeGeneres-produced First Dates Hotel, based on a British format. The streamer plans to air 31 original scripted and unscripted series in its first year, growing to 50 in year two.