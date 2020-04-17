HBO Max Orders Comedic Dog-Grooming Competition

It seems like an odd time for something so obscenely silly, but HBO Max has announced its latest unscripted order — a dog-grooming competition, tentatively titled Hot Dog.

The 12-episode, half-hour series features three dog grooms facing off in grooming challenges for all manner of breeds is inspired by social platforms and coffee table book groomer Jess Rona. Rona will lead a judging panel, and the show will also feature commentary from celebrity guests and a yet-to-be-announced host.



“Jess Rona has made a name for herself as dog groomer-to-the stars and it is so fun to be able to bring her incredibly successful online brand and business to life in this way, ” said Jennifer O’Connell, HBO Max evp of original non-fiction and kids programming. “Expect pure escapism that the whole family can watch together and root for their favorite pooch with the most fabulous and creative trans-fur-mations.”

The series hails from Jax Media and Making It’s Nicolle Yaron. Notably, it's another unscripted effort from Jax — which has made a name for itself with scripted comedy (Russian Doll, Broad City, Younger, Search Party.)



“We are very excited to work with Nicolle, Jess and HBO Max on this very important project," said JAX Media partners Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch and John Skidmore. "There’s no better time to watch a dog get a bath than now."