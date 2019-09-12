HBO Max Orders First Unscripted Series From 'Queer Eye,' 'Amazing Race' Producers

HBO Max has ordered its first two unscripted series, picking up competition shows from the producers of Queer Eye and The Amazing Race.

The two shows, voguing competition Legendary and design contest The Greatest Space, join 10 scripted series already ordered for the WarnerMedia streaming platform, set to launch in spring 2020. HBO Max also has several pilots and feature films in development, in addition to library shows including Friends and Game of Thrones.

"Unscripted programming will be an incredibly important component of our HBO Max originals, and this is just the beginning of our venture into this space," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. "These two initial shows will transport audiences to underground worlds and take them on visually stunning, exotic adventures, equaled only by the compelling stories of each contestant. We couldn't have more accomplished teams behind both of these shows. From the innovative and award-winning storytellers at both Scout and Bertram van Munster’s New Media Collective, we are reimagining the unscripted competition genre."

Legendary, from Scout Productions (Queer Eye), will feature 10 voguing houses (a la the ball culture in FX's Pose) competing for a cash prize, with each episode showcasing a themed ball from start to finish. Each house will have five young performers and a house "parent," and they'll compete in a round-robin format over 10 episodes

Scout's David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric executive produce with Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian.

The Greatest Space, also set for 10 episodes, will feature two-person design teams traveling around the world to transform empty rooms — be they bedrooms, ballrooms or tree houses — into spectacular spaces. They'll face challenges along the way that will force them to lift directly from some of the most audacious and ambitious rooms all over the globe.

The show comes from New Media Collective and Scout Productions, with NMC's Bertram van Munster, Elise Doganieri and Mark Dziak (The Amazing Race) executive producing with Scout's Collins, Williams and Eric.