HBO Max Renews 'Legendary' for Second Season

A second launch-day series on HBO Max has earned a renewal.

Unscripted competition Legendary will return for a second season on the WarnerMedia streaming platform. The showcase for ballroom houses from Scout Productions (Queer Eye) has earned mostly positive reviews from critics; like other streamers, HBO Max doesn't release viewing figures.

The show joins scripted anthology Love Life in earning a second season at HBO Max. Both debuted on the service's launch day on May 27. The second season of Legendary will film in Los Angeles, switching coasts from the New York-based first season.

“Legendary was an HBO Max, day one premiere. We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series," sad Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president TNT, TBS and TruTV. "Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling."

Added HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey, "Season one was an inspirational and educational journey into the exuberant world of ballroom. This series is truly sensational and we are humbled by the back stories of the contestants that make up the heart of the show, our illustrious MC Dashaun and judges panel, and the fantastic team at Scout."

Master of ceremonies Dashaun Wesley and judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach and Megan Thee Stallion are all set to return for the second season.

"Scout is thrilled and honored that our friends at HBO Max have picked up Legendary for a second season," said Rob Eric, chief creative officer at Scout Productions and an executive producer of the show. "We're also excited to have our amazing judges and Legendary MC Dashaun Wesley returning to the stage for season two. Our goal is to continue showcasing the exuberant and dynamic world of ballroom through the omnicultural stories of its most talented houses."

Scout's David Collins, Eric and Michael Williams executive produce Legendary with Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian. The series was one of several originals that debuted on HBO Max's first day, along with Love Life, teen maker competition Craftopia and kids' series The Not Too Late Show With Elmo and Looney Tunes Cartoons.