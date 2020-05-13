HBO Max Schedules Second Wave of Original Programming

HBO Max is two weeks away from its debut, but the streamer is already revealing its post-launch programming strategy.

The WarnerMedia-backed subscription platform on Wednesday unveiled premiere dates for what it is dubbing its "second wave" of programming. Following its May 27 kickoff with originals like Anna Kendrick comedy Love Life, HBO Max will launch DC Universe import Doom Patrol, TBS transfer Search Party and Amy Schumer docuseries Expecting Amy, among others. The service has also acquired British scripted comedy Frayed and docuseries The Dog House as it bolsters its lineup.

The second wave of originals will kickoff June 18 with kids series Karma, followed July 25 by the second season of DC's Doom Patrol and Sesame Workshop's Esme & Roy, Search Party and Adventure Time: Distant Lands.

HBO Max also bolstered its library offerings with TNT's The Alienist, Impractical Jokers, Robot Chicken, BBC's Torchwood, The Honorable Woman, Ricky Gervais' original The Office and features such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Gone With the Wind, Citizen Kane, Braveheart, Friday the 13th, A Hard Day's Night, Transformers and Moulin Rouge.



"Shortly after the initial launch our monthly strategy kicks in, as we introduce great new originals every month throughout the year," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS and truTV.

Added Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max: "We want to provide audiences with a wide-ranging and consistent flow of high-quality programming across all genres. From scripted series and intimate documentaries, to premium animation for kids and adults, to feature length films from teams at the top of their game, our creators bring it all, each with their own unique take, building a slate of originals that is nothing short of amazing."



Here's the full list of second-wave dates:

• June 18: Karma

• June 25: Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Doom Patrol, Esme & Roy, Search Party

• July 9: Close Enough, Expecting Amy

• July 16: The House of Ho

• July 23: Tig N' Seek

• July 30: The Dog House, Frayed

• Aug. 6: An American Pickle (feature)



