HBO Max Sets Nonfiction Executive Team

HBO Max continues to fill out its executive ranks with the hiring of a trio to lead non-fiction programming at the WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform.

Lizzie Fox — a member of The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen class of 2018 — has been named senior vp non-fiction programming. Brett Boydstun will be senior vp non-fiction production, and Rebecca Quinn will be vp non-fiction original programming. Fox and Quinn will report to Jennifer O'Connelly, executive vp original non-fiction and kids, while Boydstun reports to senior vp production Mark Weissman.

“Non-fiction storytelling will be a crucial component to HBO Max, and we now have the leadership and team in place to bring the best this genre has to offer to our offering," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Said O'Connell, "This senior team is phenomenal, having a formidable wealth of experience in the non-fiction space. As a multi-Emmy winner, Lizzie has a reputation for producing a list of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentaries and non-fiction series. Rebecca has a proven track record of creating and producing internationally renowned formats and franchises. I’m so fortunate to have this killer team to help build up the HBO Max non-fiction slate with our producing partners, both within the WarnerMedia family, as well as the rest of the creative community."

Weissman added, "Brett has overseen production at top production companies and produced some of the industry’s most popular hit shows. His ability to apply his extensive experience and knowledge on day one has been a great addition to the non-fiction team."

Fox comes to HBO Max from CNN, where she oversaw production on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, United Shades of America and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman's decades series (The Sixties, The Seventies, et al).

Boydstun was most recently executive vp and head of production at Karga Seven Pictures, working on series including JFK: Declassified and Hunting Hitler. He also spent 13 years at Pilgrim Studios, including time as senior vp production finance and operations.

Quinn was previously head of development at Pulse Creative, under a deal at Lionsgate, which produced the likes of Fox's Kicking and Screaming and CBS' Candy Crush. Prior to that she was a supervising producer on Deal or No Deal and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

HBO Max is set to launch in spring 2020. It will include extensive library content from WarnerMedia properties — including Game of Thrones, Friends and The Big Bang Theory — and has greenlit 14 original series to date. Several pilots and feature-length films are also in development.